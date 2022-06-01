The police in Enugu State have arrested 26 suspects for various offences in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said 24 of the suspects were arrested while they were having a “secret cult meeting and initiation process” in a forest at Eke in the Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ndukwe said police operatives raided their meeting camp on Saturday following credible information.

Two locally-made pistols, seven black berets and ten litres of jerrican containing liquid substances suspected to be a mixture of palm wine and Indian hemp used for the initiation were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the police.

“Ongoing investigation revealed that the suspects are made up of 14 newly initiated and ten old members of Apache Tigers (“Two-Two”), which is also known as Black Beret (“BB”) Confraternity. They all confessed to being members of the secret cult group,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the command also arrested one other suspect for alleged illegal possession of two locally-made pistols with three live cartridges along Abakaliki Road, Enugu.

The suspect, Obinna Owoh, 22, who hails from Ntezi in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was arrested on Sunday while two of his cohorts escaped, the police spokesperson said.

In a separate operation, Mr Ndukwe said police operatives serving in the Nsukka sector of the Command arrested another suspect for alleged illegal possession of a Beretta pistol with one live round.

The suspect, Benedict Nwodo, 29, of Ugwuechara in Nsukka, was arrested following a prompt response of the operatives to a distress call alleging that the suspect was sighted with a rifle in the area, according to the police.

“All the suspects shall be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, charged operatives of the Command to remain at the top of their games to actualise the command’s resolve to purge the state of “unrepentant criminal” terrorising the state.

He urged members of the public to remain law-abiding, and vigilant and continue to assist the police with “credible and timely information” to clamp down on the unrepentant criminals in the state.

The latest arrests are coming barely one month after the police in the state announced the arrest of 46 suspects for various offences. The suspects, according to the police, were arrested between March and April.

