The Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Nwifuru polled 743 votes to defeat four other aspirants in the exercise conducted, on Thursday, inside the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki.

Rosemary Ofoke came second in the primary with 63 votes, while Julius Ucha, a senator, came third with 22 votes.

Elias Mbam scored 10 votes and Edward Nkwegu, eight votes.

Emmanuel Adebayo, chairman of the party’s committee for the primary, declared Mr Nwifuru the winner and commended all the contestants for their conduct during the exercise.

Mr Adebayo announced that 855 delegates were accredited for the exercise, while a total of 854 votes was cast.

The total number of valid votes was 846, while eight votes were voided, he said.

“I am delighted over the peaceful conduct of the exercise as this shows that the party is united in the state.

“I thank the national body of the party for finding us worthy to conduct the exercise and the security agencies for providing a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

“I also thank officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among other concerned stakeholders who monitored the exercise,” he said.

Mr Nwifuru, in his remarks, thanked God for his emergence as the APC candidate.

“Umahi has been the instrument God uses to uplift me and I will forever remain indebted to him.

“He picked me from nothing and made me something, including being the speaker of the state House of Assembly since 2015.

“I also thank all those who made this victory possible and this auspicious occasion is dedicated to all party faithful, especially the youths,” he said.

Governor Umahi had endorsed Mr Nwifuru as his preferred successor, an action that was opposed by some of the party chieftains in the state.

Some aggrieved APC members in the state held parallel primaries, including that of the governorship.

(NAN)

