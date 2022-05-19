Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Thursday, presented N170 billion revised 2022 budget to the House of Assembly.

The budget has been raised from the initial N141.9 billion approved by Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

Mr Soludo, during the presentation, explained that the budget was revised to reflect the new realities and challenges confronting his administration in the state.

“We are undaunted by the state of the treasury. We have seriously started reforming our system of tax administration to significantly ramp up our internally generated revenue over the coming years,” he said.

Mr Soludo said capital expenditure accounts for 64 per cent compared to 57 percent by the previous administration, representing an increase of 33 per cent.

“We left the budget on security unchanged while we count on off-budget resources from donations to augment.

“As a reflection of our agenda, about 60 per cent of the capital expenditure is targeted at delivering infrastructure that the average citizen can feel, see, use or touch and which has the highest developmental impact within the shortest possible time,” the governor said.

The governor applauded the lawmakers for “demonstrating a patriotic sense of duty in expeditiously screening and approving the list of Commissioners” which he forwarded to the assembly.

He also commended the lawmakers for the cordial relationship and partnership with his administration, assuring that he would never take their partnership for granted.

Mr Soludo expressed regret that a lawmaker who was abducted recently was yet to be rescued.

Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker, representing Aguata two constituency in the state assembly was abducted on Sunday while he was driving in his black Sienna vehicle in Aguata.

Mr Soludo expressed optimism that with an ongoing operation by security agencies the lawmaker would soon be rescued.

The speaker of the assembly, Uche Okafor, lauded the governor’s efforts to rescue the abducted lawmaker.

He also commended the security agencies for their commitment to the rescue efforts.

Mr Okafor assured the governor of the lawmakers’ cooperation with his administration to transform the state for the benefit of the Anambra people.

“I assure you, Mr governor, that this revised budget will receive expeditious consideration by this honourable house,” he said.