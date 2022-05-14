Simon Odo, a native doctor popularly known as King of Satan, was buried in a car, not a casket when he passed on in December last year in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, his son told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Odo’s death went viral on the internet after reports emerged that he had married 59 wives and had over 300 children and grandchildren.

Chinenye Simon told PREMIUM TIMES during an interview in March that his late father was buried in a car.

He is the third of the man’s many children.

“They called a caterpillar that dug his grave because he was buried in a car. According to them, he said they should bury him in a car, not a casket,” he said.

His burial was done in a traditional way, called Ukonu, with incantations, Mr Simon said.

Mr Simon, before his father’s death, had renounced the traditional religion and later became a pastor in a Pentecostal church — the Lord’s Chosen Church.

At 14, they had begun grooming him to succeed his father.

He said he did not know the brand of the car his father was buried with because he deliberately stayed away from the graveside during the burial rites.

Mr Simon, now 40, said he and his father were engaged in a protracted physical and spiritual fight because of the differences in their religion.

“It was a very heavy battle,” he said.

“He tried everything to eliminate me, but he could not. In the end, he confessed to me that I’m his child, that he could not do anything, that he tried everything he could, but could not do anything. And he said ‘Go ahead and serve that your God. That your God is a true God’.

“I preached to him and at one point, he said I should leave his house because he had nothing to do with Jesus. (And) that Jesus did not give him money. That who gave him money was Satan and it’s Satan he would continue following.

“I told him that Jesus was the owner of his life. He became angry and asked me to leave his house. He picked up a gun and used it to chase me away, though I was stubbornly standing (there). It was people around that told me to leave and I left.”

No ritual killing

Mr Simon said his father was good and generous to people, and that he was never involved in ritual killing.

“People used to come to him to kill somebody for them, but he would tell them he does not kill. Sometimes, he would gather the people he was asked to kill and summon people that asked him to kill them and say, ‘Look at the people that asked me to kill you, but I don’t kill’”.

Mr made his money through the charms he sold to politicians, drug barons, and even pastors, the son said.

He said the King of Satan accepted Jesus Christ before he died.

PREMIUM TIMES asked him the number of children his father had.

“To be sincere, I don’t know how many we are in the family,” he responded.

“I can walk past some of my siblings without recognising them. But the ones I know before I left the village, anytime I see them, I will recognise them. The ones that were born after I left the village, I don’t know them except if I go home and begin to ask questions,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Simon if his dad married off women who could not pay for his services as a native doctor.

“Like some people, they would come with one sickness or the other. And after curing them, I don’t know what happened, the next thing was that my dad would go to their place and marry them. But I don’t know if it was because they could not complete their payment,” he responded.

