Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has confirmed three deaths from the collapse of a market stall’s roof in his hometown Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, on Saturday, described the incident as “shocking and catastrophic”.

The governor in the statement also confirmed the hospitalisation of two persons because of the incident.

“The governor sympathised with the families of the deceased and wished the injured a quick recovery.

“We cannot, as mortals, ask God questions, but can only pray fervently that he grants the victims eternal rest in his bosom,” the statement read.

Mr Umahi condoled with the bereaved families. He urged them to put their faith and trust in God.

The governor directed the police and other security agencies to launch “a full-scale investigation to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the incident”.

“They should collaborate with the engineers from the state ministry of works and the contractor of the project to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“This is to avert future occurrences,” the statement read.

