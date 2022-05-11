The Enugu House of Assembly has promised to liaise with the state government to ensure that the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) is upgraded to enable it to perform at its best.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Geoffrey Mba, made the promise in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mr Mba, who spoke when he led other committee members on a familiarisation visit to the station, said improving the service of the state-owned media outfit would enable it to disseminate policies and programmes of the state government effectively.

He added that the station, which houses both radio and television, was important in the dissemination of information to the people to enable them to be abreast of the activities of the state government.

The committee chairman solicited the support of the broadcast station in coverage of legislative activities, including oversight functions.

Mr Mba, who is representing Oji River State Constituency, maintained that covering assembly legislative activities would also go a long way in educating the masses, especially those in the rural areas, on the activities of the assembly.

The assembly spokesperson assured the management of the station of the lawmakers’ willingness to initiate bills and motions that would make them compete with other media organisations in the country.

In his response, the Managing Director of the station, Chukwuma Ogbonna, said the station had gone a long way in rebranding itself since it was established in the old Anambra State.

Mr Ogbonna said the station’s programmes were tailored towards promoting the culture of the indigenes of the state, under its philosophy of being a grassroots media outfit.

He informed the lawmakers that the station was moving its transmitting station and mast from Ngwo to Okpatu which, according to him, was at the instance of the aviation industry, to avoid obstructing air safety in the state.

He appealed to the state government to approve the conversion of casual staff (guest artistes) to permanent staff to fill in the gap created by the retired staff of the organisation.

(NAN)