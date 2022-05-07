The police in Enugu State said they have arrested a 35-year-old lady, Juliet Donatus, for allegedly stealing and attempting to sell an eight-year-old boy in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspect confessed stealing the victim from Zamfara State before bringing him to Enugu State in search of a buyer.

Mr Ndukwe said the victim was rescued and that the case has been transferred to Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Enugu for preliminary investigation.

“The case has further been handed over to Kaduna State Police Command for conclusive investigation and prosecution,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspected child trafficker was one of the 46 suspects arrested for various offences in Enugu State between March and April 2022.

In a related development, Mr Ndukwe said the command also arrested 19-year-old Onyemaechi Okorie of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for allegedly murdering his male co-worker at a construction site in Enugu on April 27.

“Police operatives of the command serving in New Haven Police Division swung into action and arrested him on the same date,” he said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect engaged the victim in a serious fight and used a rod to hit him on the head leading to his death in a hospital.

“Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the State CID Enugu for conclusive investigation and prosecution,” the police spokesperson added.

In another development, Mr Ndukwe said the command also arrested a native doctor and two others for allegedly kidnapping a man, Amechi Oguama, in October 2021.

The suspects, Oko Chukwudi, 27, Ifeanyi Eze, 36, and Sunday Ede Aneke, 34, (the native doctor), confessed of being actively involved in the kidnapping of the victim and the receipt of ransom of over N10 million, according to the police.

Mr Ndukwe said three other suspects of the same criminal gang had earlier been arrested, arraigned in court and remanded in Correctional Custodial Centre.

He said the latest arrested suspects would be arraigned in court and prosecuted alongside the previous suspects.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said investigation into most of the cases had been concluded and charged to court while others are currently being investigated.

The operational activities led to the rescue of four kidnap victims, recovery of 25 firearms of different makes, 31 live ammunition of different calibres and 53 live cartridges, according to the police spokesperson.

Others are three motor vehicles, six tricycles, two motorcycles and other incriminating exhibits.

A breakdown of other arrests made by the police showed that three persons were arrested for alleged armed robbery, four for snatching a tricycle, three for cultism and four others for illegal possession of arms.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, commended the operatives for their efforts and commitment in the operations.

Mr Lawal equally charged them to sustain the tempo in the command’s quest to rid the state of unrepentant criminals and their activities.

The commissioner further urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to support the police by promptly reporting criminals and their activities to the police.