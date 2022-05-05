The police said a woman has been found dead inside a hotel room in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, after she was gang-raped.

The police identified the victim as a 26-year-old Ugochukwu Nworie.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Odah said an officer (DPO) in-charge of a police division in the state reported that the crime occurred in the hotel, Hope-in, at Ngbowo Street, Abakaliki.

Over 12 used condoms were discovered in the room, alongside the woman’s corpse, according to the police.

The DPO was on a routine check at the hotel when he discovered one room was “not accounted for”, the police spokesperson said.

The hotel receptionist, on enquiry, told the officer he did not know the guests who occupied the room.

Mrs Odah said the officer got a spare key from the hotel, opened the door, and found the woman’s lifeless body, with the hands and legs tied to the bed.

The corpse had been deposited at a morgue.

The police spokesperson said the incident was unfortunate and an offence against humanity.

Mrs Odah, who vowed that the police would arrest and prosecute the killers, advised the public, especially young women, to be cautious about the people they go out with.

