Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed his administration’s willingness to support a proposal by a British firm, HP Kapital Limited, to partner Adoration Ministry Enugu to build a 500-bed university hospital in the state.

Aside from the hospital facility, three factories, a waste management plant and other facilities will also be built within the premises of the Adoration Centre in Enugu.

The spiritual director of the ministry, Ejike Mbaka, led the Group Chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Nandishwar Kaushal and his team to visit the governor at the Government House, Enugu on Monday.

The visit was to formally inform the governor of their remodelling plan for the adoration centre to serve as a multifunctional facility to include a university hospital of international standard with specialised medical services.

Some of the services expected to be available at the facility include helipad and air ambulance, a five-star hotel, recreation facility and convention centre, among others.

The delegation also appealed to the governor to assist them with a piece of land for the project noting that they plan to build an energy plant to manage waste and convert it to wealth.

According to them, three factories would be built in the area which would employ about 600 people locally, who will be trained by 40 engineers outside the country, among other benefits to the state and the local community.

Responding, Mr Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the project action plan, saying it was in line with the accomplishments of his administration in creating jobs for the youth and providing qualitative and affordable healthcare services to both urban and rural residents of the state.

While noting that Mr Mbaka has done well, the governor stressed that his administration will continue to support and encourage any venture that would create jobs and add value to the economy of the state and the living standard of the people.

“I want to assure and reassure you that the Enugu State Government will do all that is required, giving our limited resources, to assist you”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, the group chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Nandishwar Kaushal, told Mr Ugwuanyi that the university hospital will be affiliated with “your university here (ESUT) and AU University in Britain”, adding that “the degrees that will be issued will be in collaboration with your university and AU British University”.

Mr Kaushal said the company hopes to have an initial strength of 7,500 students in a number of different curricula, aside from medicine, noting that “the staff accommodation is going to be 2,500 people” locally and internationally.

The chairperson said the company would help the needy and the less privileged as part of its corporate social responsibility to the host communities.

“10 per cent of all beds, no matter the cost of the bill, we will treat those patients for free so far those persons are registered citizens of Enugu State,” he revealed.

Mr Mbaka commended the governor for his fatherly support, pointing out that the project was coming to Enugu State because of the existing peace and the enabling environment provided by the governor.

“The generation to come will know that this project came to be in Gburugburu’s (Governor Ugwuanyi’s) time,” Mr Mbaka said.

He added: “The HP Kapital Limited is not just coming as a mono entrepreneurial team; we are partnering with them. It is a holistic partnership between them and the adoration ministry.

“All you have suggested are in tandem with our vision and mission. More so when you talked about the charitable dimension and how this will be beneficial to the inherent resident community; it is part and parcel of our dream.”