As workers across the world celebrate International Workers’ Day, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has decried the 39 months arrears of pensions the Abia State Government allegedly owes retirees in the state.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the party in the state, Kingsley Ononogbu, on Monday, the party lamented that the PDP-controlled administration in the state has refused to pay senior citizens their pensions and gratuities after serving the state meritoriously.

The party, however, felicitated workers in the state on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day just as it praised them for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice.

The statement noted that the efforts of workers across the country are largely responsible for the growth and prosperity of the country.

“For over 30 months now, Abia senior citizens have continued to groan under the weight of hunger and want, and the continued neglect and refusal of the state government to pay their pensions and gratuities. The state government has completely ignored them while seeking to be reelected to power in the next elections.

“The disdain, aversion, contempt, derision and hatred the Abia government has for workers is very loud with this ugly situation.

“Due to this, our retirees are dying in numbers without collecting their entitlements to care for themselves or their families, many of them are now involved in menial hard work too tedious for them in order to survive.

“Current workers are also not that hopeful that they would be receiving their entitlements as and when due upon retirement. This is a sorry situation against men and women who have diligently served the state for the most productive part of their lives. Indeed, they are treated like second-class citizens by their own state government,” a part of the statement read.

The party said it has come with “a new message to build a new Abia of our dreams, and this is hinged on leadership with a human face, where every Abian, worker or artisan is identified and his or her welfare is number one in the order of priorities.

The party also urged workers in the state to “decide as the next election nears, whether they will continue to work in hunger, or whether they prefer to receive every naira they have earned, and in good time. Every Abia worker must decide whether he or she prefers to be appreciated by the government he or she serves, or be neglected and held in derision.

“One thing we are promising Ndi Abia this time is that we will not let you down. But for now, celebrate your day.

“Happy Workers Day to you all!” the statement read.