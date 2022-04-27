Residents on Ohanku Road and its environs in Aba, Abia State, have called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to save them from flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that flooding in the hilly, flood-prone area has increased lately, following road construction in the area.

Emmanuel Nwaofo, a resident, said flood damaged property belonging to him and others on April 23.

He blamed the heightened flooding on “shoddy job” executed by the road contractor.

“The storm water came from the leaking points under the drainage system being constructed by the construction workers who laid the concrete on sand, instead of digging deep before laying the concrete base,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Nwaofo said: “The construction company resumed work on Saturday and patched some holes, through which storm water enters our compounds.

“We are calling on Governor Ikpeazu to come and inspect the work by the construction company and save us from more flooding.”

Another resident, Monday Ama, said while the area is on a flood plain, the damage done would not have been of high magnitude if the contractor did a good job.

He urged the government to send its officials to the site to find out the quality of the job done.

Mr Ama claimed that a tricycle operator lost his life on April 23, at the construction site because of the alleged shoddy work by the contractor.

Another resident, Deo-Volente Orji, lamented the heightened level of flooding which he blamed on the refusal of the contractor to heed “wise counsel” of residents on the hilly terrain of the area.

He also claimed that some people had died from flooding which occurs perennially in the area, but which had yet to be addressed by any government in Abia.

Mr Orji urged the state government to treat flooding in the area as a serious matter. He advised the government to construct drainage systems with 12-feet pipes.

That size of the pipes, he explained, was used in the past to tackle flooding in other areas in a World Bank-assisted project.

Reacting to residents’ complaints, Nnamdi Ujoh, the site supervisor of the construction company, told NAN that the company was already fixing two culverts to channel water out of the area.

He said the problem of Ohanku Road was caused by storm water from an adjoining Akoli Road drainage project, a job that another contractor had abandoned.

“We have already taken care of flooding in people’s homes; you need to understand that before we came, their houses used to be flooded.

“As we are working now, the flood will gradually stop from entering their houses. It will not just stop at once,” Mr Ujoh said.

(NAN)