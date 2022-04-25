Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first civilian governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has been laid to rest.

The former first lady of the state was buried in her husband’s compound at Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, on Friday, Anambra State Broadcasting Service reported.

When she died

Mrs Ezeife died on December 13, 2021, at a U.S hospital, after a brief illness, according to reports in the local media.

The former first lady was a month away from clocking 82 when she passed on.

The family, however, did not disclose the nature of the illness that led to her death.

Her death was first announced in a statement by the Secretary of the Igbo Elders Council, Charles Nwekeaku, on December 15.

“With great pains and total submission to the will of God, I write to inform our distinguished Igbo Elders of the transition to the great beyond of her Excellency Chief (Mrs) Njideka Ezeife, the former first lady of Anambra State and wife of our chairman, His Excellency, Chukwuemeka Ezeife,” Mr Nwekeaku, a professor of public administration, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Mrs Ezeife, who was scheduled to return to Nigeria on December 13, 2021, suddenly became sick a day before her trip and could not make it,” he added.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, corroborated the report the same day, saying it received the news of the former first lady’s death with “heavy shock.”

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Igbo group condoled with the husband of the deceased and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Ezeife asking God to grant her peaceful repose.

Soludo visits family

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Sunday, condoled with the family of the former governor over the unfortunate loss of the matriarch.

Mr Soludo, who conveyed his condolence when he visited the bereaved family, asked God to grant Mr Ezeife’s family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The governor’s condolence was coming in the wake of the burial of the former first lady of Anambra State on Friday.

“The death of Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first Civilian Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo-Ukwu) is a deep cut on fond memories,” Mr Soludo posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

“The loss of a loved one comes with a lot of emotional setbacks, especially one you have shared a huge part of your life with,” the governor added.

The husband of the deceased, Mr Ezeife, 83, served as the governor of Anambra State between January 2, 1992, and November 17, 1993, when the former military head of state, Sani Abacha took over power following a military coup.