The police in Imo State said they have arrested a suspected bomb manufacturer for the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The 50-year-old suspect, Simeon Onigbo, is allegedly the brain behind the locally-made explosive devices used by suspected IPOB members to attack police and other government facilities in the South-east.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said they arrested the suspect when police operatives raided an IPOB hideout at Uba Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

“On the spot interrogation, the suspect admitted being the manufacturer of most of the improvised explosive devices used in attacking police stations in the state and outside the state,” Mr Abattam said.

He said the suspect has made “useful statements” and also mentioned members of his gangs outside the state who patronise him in the act.

One already prepared improvised explosive device, 58 pieces of cannon steel pipe, two chisels, one ‘Monday hammer,’ and a half bag of potassium nitrate, were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the police.

Other items include 30 pounds weight of sulphur, 40 pounds weight of dry sand, 30 pounds weight of gunpowder, half bag of charcoal, 30 electronic motorcycle batteries and seven lengths of 40 meters iron rods.

The police spokesperson said the command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit has taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and detonation.

Mr Abattam said the command has launched an investigation into the incident and that “efforts are on top gear” to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Police officers and personnel of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks mainly in the South-east by gunmen suspected to be part of Biafra agitation.

Gunmen have been attacking several police facilities with improvised explosive devices across the South-east in recent times.

On Wednesday, gunmen bombed Anaku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State. The improvised explosive devices used by the attackers destroyed three operational vehicles.

On Thursday, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP) ordered ‘immediate’ deployment of additional operational assets in the South-east to quell rising insecurity in the region.

The IGP also warned that the police would no longer tolerate the frequent attacks on officers and their facilities by gunmen in the region.

The government accused IPOB of being responsible for the attacks in the region. But the outlawed group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The government is currently detaining Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.