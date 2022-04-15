Sequel to the murder of its staffer by unknown gunmen on Thursday in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in more centres across the state.

The staffer, Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, while registering members of the community for the 2023 general elections.

Two other staffers of the commission at the venue were also confirmed missing after the gun-wielding assailants carried out their operation.

However, INEC in a statement issued on Friday, said the two missing staffer have been found but the commission will have to suspend the CVR exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state due to further threats to staff.

The commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said INEC will henceforth be restricted to state and local government areas in the state to limit the insecurity risks.

“Further to the unfortunate incident in Imo State in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area yesterday, the Commission has decided to suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the State. The exercise will now be confined to our State and Local Government Area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended indefinitely.

“This decision follows a further report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis C. Ezeonu, of threats to our staff involved in the exercise in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area. Earlier, the Commission had restricted the exercise to our offices in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area,” Mr Okoye disclosed.

In a video earlier published by PREMIUM TIMES, the gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said they do not want election in the state unless their biddings are attended to by the government.

The group, now linked to the deadly attacks in the South-east states, has been agitating for a Biafra nation, a resurfaced quest which has been affecting not only residents but the economy of the sub-region.

“As you can see, these are the stupid people we are fighting for to have their freedom. (But), they are here planning for election,” this newspaper reported one of the gunmen saying in the viral video.

Similar attacks by the IPOB elements, with mounting casualties and property destruction, have been recorded in Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom and host of other states in the region.

Between February 2019 and May 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported at least attacks on 41 of INEC offices across 14 states in the country.