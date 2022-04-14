Gunmen have attacked another police facility in Anambra State, less than 24 hours after a similar attack in the state.

The police in the state said the Nteje Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyi Local Government Area of the state was attacked on Thursday around 3 a.m.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement.

Mr Ikenga said the police repelled the attack, and were able to kill one of the gunmen during a shootout.

The divisional police headquarters had been secured, he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, led the operation against the gunmen.

The police spokesperson said arms and ammunition, including charms, were recovered from the gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng, reiterated the police readiness to protect life and properties in the state, the police spokesperson said.

Mr Echeng commended officers of the command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to “weed out” criminals in the state.

The latest attack occurred barely 24 hours after four police officers were killed by gunmen at another police facility in the state – Atani Divisional Police Divisional Headquarters – on Wednesday.

Police officers and government facilities have been the target of deadly attacks mainly in the South-eastern part of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed separatist group, IPOB, for the attacks.

But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.