Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has issued an executive order for the confiscation of tricycles and motorcycles used by miscreants and Shila Boys to commit crimes in Girei, Yola North and Yola South local government areas.

According to a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor’s press secretary, the order titled “Adamawa State Confiscation of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No. 2 of 2022 comes into effect on 6th April 2022 until further notice.”

This is the third executive order signed by the state government to tackle crime and insecurity in the state. The previous ones are Executive Order 1 of 2020 and Executive Order No 1 of 2021.

Mr Fintiri said he was concerned by the activities of hoodlums disturbing the peace of the state. He said the activities of the hoodlums, known as Shila Boys, will no longer be tolerated.

Shila Boys are a group of mostly teenage miscreants. They became a menace in the state about seven years ago. They mainly ride motorbikes and tricycles and have been blamed for violent crimes such as armed robberies and break-ins.

“They have become an extraordinary threat to the peace, wellbeing, security and stability of the state’s political and economic systems, as well as a negative effect on continuous development, and must therefore be effectively curtailed,” the governor said in a statement.

He said no responsible government will allow criminals to hijack the peace of the state but must ensure that all residents of Girei, Yola North and Yola South local government areas live a life free from thuggery, robbery, and other forms of violence.

The executive order states that any tricycle or motorcycle used by members of the Shila Boys for thuggery, robbery, or other criminal activities shall be confiscated.

“The Order also states that any person found in a tricycle or on a motorcycle either stationary or in motion adjudged to have been used or in use by miscreants or Shila Boys armed with harmful objects shall be liable to prosecution.

“The order directs security agencies to stop and search the occupants and the tricycle or motorcycle be confiscated if any reasonable case is established that the operators are Shila Boys also warns against the circumvention of the executive order as anybody who frustrates, interferes or subverts the course of execution in any way shall be prosecuted.

“This order has not repealed Executive Order 1 of 2021 and Executive Order No.1of 2022 but seeks to re-enforce and give them efficacy.

“The Police and other Security Agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found contravening this Executive Order,” the statement stated.

Police pledge to enforce new executive order

Meanwhile, the state police command has pledged to enforce the new executive order. Sikiru Akande, the commissioner of police in the state, said his command has deployed personnel and equipment to the three local governments to ensure that the order is complied with.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the command, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the public should assist the police in fighting crime in the state.

“The Command and other security agents while respecting the rights of the citizens equally enjoyed them to forthwith, avoid all forms of activities capable of threatening the security of the State.

“However, the Command will not allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate anywhere with Tricycles/ motorcycle(s) unchallenged, the security agents will operate in such a way of ensuring law takes its course.

“The CP directs Divisional police officers in Girei, Viniklang, Jabbi Lamba, Shagari, Ngurore, Yola south, Yolde Pate, Karewa, Jimeta, Doubeli, Kofare, Dougirei, Central Motor Traffic Division and Operational commanders deployed to those areas and their supervisory Area Commanders to immediately enforce the order by apprehending violators and ensure prosecution.

“The task force team that comprises all security agents will be going round to ensure compliance and enforcement,” he said.