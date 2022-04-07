Many people were feared killed as gunmen razed the headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, hails from the local government area.

The latest attack occurred a week after gunmen set ablaze the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen killed a security guard on duty during the attack on Nnewi South council headquarters.

A resident of the Aguata, Paul Okeke, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen fired gunshots indiscriminately around the area before setting the Aguata council headquarters ablaze.

Mr Okeke said some residents and shop owners close to the area scampered for safety during the attack.

“Some buildings are already razed,” he said.

Clips of the incident are being circulated on Facebook and various WhatsApp groups.

Several officials were being evacuated from the destroyed council secretariat, according to a clip.

Many officials have been feared killed in the attack.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, however, said what happened was a fire incident.

“The situation is being monitored,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Fire service has also been contacted to make sure that the fire does not escalate beyond the level it is now.”

Mr Ikenga said they have deployed police to the area. He said he was yet to get a report on the number of casualties.

There have been deadly attacks in Anambra of late, despite Mr Soludo’s decision to offer amnesty to gunmen terrorising the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to the attacks in the state.

IPOB is leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south region.

The leader of the outlawed group, Nnamdi Kanu, has been detained in Abuja where he is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.