Police have repelled an attack by gunmen in Ịkwọ Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen on Friday attacked the officers who were attached to a construction company working in the area, police said.

Details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report but a source said the incident happened at Omege Noyo.

The officers engaged the gunmen in a shootout and were able to repel them.

One of the gunmen was killed during the shootout while an officer was injured and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get details of it.

She said the police were on the trail of the attackers and expressed hope they would soon be apprehended.

The attack happened the same day some gunmen attacked and killed a member of the Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi.

The insecurity in the South-east has deteriorated. The police and other security agencies, including high-profile personalities in the regions, remain the targets of deadly attacks.

The separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is suspected to be behind the attacks in the region.

IPOB is agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the five states of South-east and parts of South-south region.

The group leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja. He is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.