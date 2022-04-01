A former Minister of State for Defence, Austin Akobundu, has declared his interest to contest for the Abia Central Senatorial District seat in 2023.

Mr Akobundu, a retired colonel, is currently the South-East Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was the minister of state for Defence under President Goodluck Jonathan.

He officially declared his interest on Thursday in Umuahia when he consulted the zonal officers of the PDP in Abia Central.

He said he has served the party meritoriously in different capacities, and felt obliged to seek the ticket of the party to run for the Senate.

The former minister said, “Coming from a strong party background and as God may have it, the chieftains of the party think that I should present myself for election to the Senate.

“I want to say that I have been humbled by the overwhelming goodwill I have been receiving.”

Mr Akobundu believes the PDP has the structure that could give him victory.

He promised to use his experience and contacts to attract the dividend of democracy to the area when elected.

He urged the PDP zonal officers to support and work with him to realise his aspiration.

The Zonal Chairman of the party, Chukwudi Ezebuiro, expressed delight over Mr Akobundu’s decision to join the race.

Mr Ezebuiro spoke glowingly about his (Akobundu) consistent financial and moral support to the zone, describing him as “a symbol of PDP” in the area.

He recalled how the aspirant solely assisted the zone with the lifeline to continue to discharge its responsibilities.

“Going by what he has done for the party and Abia, he deserves to represent us in the Senate and in an even higher position,” Mr Ezebuiro said.

Mr Akobundu hails from Ikwuano.

The Chairman of Ikwuano Local Government Area, Steven Mpamaugo, amongst other chieftains of the party in the area, accompanied him on the visit.

Former Governor Theodore Orji (PDP) currently represents Abia Central Senatorial District.

The district comprises six local government areas – Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South, Isialangwa North and South and Osisioma Ngwa.

