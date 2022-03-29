The Enugu House of Assembly has asked the state government to reduce the financial demand imposed on the local government councils in the state.

This followed a submission by the member representing the Nkanu-West Constituency, Iloabuchi Aniagu, on Tuesday in Enugu during the second reading of the Enugu State Road Fund Bill.

Mr Aniagu lamented that agencies of the state government had continued to demand financial contributions from local councils to finance some projects, which sometimes did not benefit them.

The lawmaker, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, decried the demand since local councils had stopped collecting some levies, including property and signage rates.

Mr Aniagu wondered why the local councils should be mandated to contribute two per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the funding of state roads, as against one per cent to be contributed by the state government.

He expressed concern that the bill, if implemented, would cripple the Local Government system, stressing that the state could not develop unless the local councils functioned effectively.

The Leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, who supported Mr Aniagu’s submission, said the House would liaise with the State Executive Council to address the matter.

Mr Ezeugwu, however, argued that the bill would facilitate quick repair of roads, as it would make funds for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and repair of state roads readily available.

Also contributing, Chinedu Okwu, representing Aninri Constituency, said the bill would ensure a working system, as it would ensure the fixing of roads without the approval of the state governor.

According to him, the implementation of the bill, if it becomes law, would help to create jobs, as well as enhance the transfer of civil servants.

Mr Okwu also said it would eliminate idleness in the civil service.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the assembly would not allow the local government areas in the state to be stiffed, by making too much financial demand on them.

Mr Ubosi said the House would ensure that local government areas in the state got a percentage accruable to them from property and signage rates.

The House thereafter adjourned to April 12.

(NAN)