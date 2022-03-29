Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has submitted a list of 20 commissioner-nominees to the state Assembly for confirmation.

This is coming 12 days after his inauguration.

Mr Soludo failed to meet his promise to send the list to the assembly within one week, although the list is dated March 23, an indication it might have been ready six days after inauguration.

“Within the next one week, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly,” Mr Soludo had said during his inaugural address March 17.

The Speaker of the assembly, Uche Okafor, disclosed during plenary on Tuesday that the governor has submitted the list of commissioner-nominees, according to a report by Tribune newspaper.

The list was accompanied by a letter dated March 28 from Mr Soludo.

Mr Okafor, who read out the letter, said the governor was also requesting the confirmation of 15 special advisers.

The speaker directed the House committee on screening to screen the nominees.

The 15 special advisers were approved by a voice vote after majority leader moved a motion for their confirmation.

Three professors were among the commissioner-nominees, according to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The youngest nominees, two of them, are 34 and 35 years old.

The commissioner nominees include, Ifeatu Chinedu, Offornze Amucheazi, Ifeanyi Okoma, Chiamaka Nnake, Afam Obidike, Patrick Aghamba, Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka and Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Others are Paul Nwosu, Foster Ihejiofor, Patricia Igwebuike, Felix Odimegwu, Chikodi Anara, Chika Ifemeje, Collins Nwabunwanne, Donatus Onyeji, Anthony Ifeanya and Paulinus Onyeka.