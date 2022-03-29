The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) said it would commence enforcement of payment of all outstanding tax bills in the state from April 1.

Richard Madiebo, the new chairman of AIRS, disclosed this in a statement from Sylvia Tochukwu-Ngige, deputy director/head, Taxpayer Education and Enlightenment Team, in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Madiebo said the enforcement would include social bills, including signage and waste management.

NAN reported that the outgone chairman of AIRS, David Nzekwu, had disclosed that the state government had an outstanding bill of N513.9 billion payable by no fewer than 2.1 million taxpayers.

Mr Nzekwu said this amount was captured in the database under the Anambra Social Service Identity (ANSSID) number.

“We have generated a total collectable bill of N513.9 billion as at January 2022 against 2.1 million taxpayers in the state.

“This means that if my successor can ensure payment of this bill by indebted individuals, and they begin to make payment, the government will have a lot of money,” the former chairman had said.

Mr Madiebo urged Anambra residents to check the ANSSID portal for their status and, thereafter, proceed with relevant actions of filing and payment.

He said those who were yet to pay should go to the nearest commercial bank with their ANSSID number to pay their taxes and/or levies.

“The enforcement team from AIRS will be enforcing payment of taxes and levies, including Business Premises Permit, Waste Management, Signage and fire service compliance.

“Anambra residents are advised by this announcement to check their ANSSID status to confirm if they have paid.

“They can visit any commercial bank of their choice using their ANSSID number to pay,” Mr Madiebo said.

He advised payers not to leave the pay-point with evidence of payment alone, but to ensure confirmation that the money had dropped into Anambra Government’s account.

“Be a partner in the development that Governor Charles Soludo is bringing to us, please, pay your tax,” the AIRS boss urged residents.

Mr Madiebo, who was appointed chairman of AIRS on March 21, holds BA and MBA from the Universities of Calabar and Lagos respectively.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Nigeria Institute of Management, and has over 25 years’ experience in tax and revenue administration.

Mr Madiebo has attended various executive courses at Harvard Business School, Wharton and Northwestern University, and Kellogg School of Management, U.S.

(NAN)