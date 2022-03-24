The police in Anambra State have pledged to ensure justice for the widow who was paraded naked in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, disclosed this in Awka on Thursday during a visit by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria.

Mr Echeng said the police had arraigned seven persons allegedly involved in the act in the court adding that the police would continue the manhunt for other suspects involved in the matter.

The commissioner said those involved must be made to face the full wrath of the law, stressing the need to protect the dignity of womanhood.

He commended the group for its interest in the protection of vulnerable people in the state, especially widows.

In her address, the National President of the Association, Nkiru Nwagbo, called on the command to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book, while thanking Mr Echeng for his intervention in the matter.

“We have implicit confidence in the command that all those behind this evil act will be brought to book,” she said.

Mrs Nwagbo extended the association’s willingness to partner with the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) to further advance the course of womanhood.

“As this year’s mothering day is being celebrated, we have plans to empower at least two women in each of the 21 local government areas in the state and to work with POWA to extend our token of assistance to their vulnerable members,” Mrs Nwagbo said.

She said her group has been interfacing with faith-based organisations, charitable associations who have indicated interest in working for women empowerment.

(NAN)