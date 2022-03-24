The police in Ebonyi State have vowed to arrest the killers of 35-year-old woman, Nnenna Onu, who was burnt to death in December last year.

The police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, told journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki that the police would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to arrest the killers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the single lady was set ablaze by her assailants who reportedly dumped her body behind her late father’s house in Onicha-Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the police spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, will not rest until the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

“The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Investigation) will join the team to the community and ensure stakeholders’ involvement in the matter in order to help to arrest the perpetrators.

“They will be arrested no matter where they are,” said Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police.

She debunked speculations that the police were not doing anything regarding the matter.

“It is not true that the police are not doing anything.

“Truth is that the matter was reported to us two months after it happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the state has appealed to the Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Felix Igboke, and others to assist the police in fishing out those behind the dastardly act.

The State Coordinator of the NHRC, Christopher Okorie, made the call at a news briefing in Abakaliki.

Mr Okorie said the commission received the complaint about the incident from the mother and sister of the slain woman on February 10.

He said the complainants alleged that the assailants had threatened to kill her and her mother.

He urged the Coordinator of Ezeukwa Development Centre, Igwe Agwu, the traditional ruler and religious leaders in the community to join in the manhunt for Ms Onu’s killers.

He appealed to the public to report all cases of human rights violation to NHRC police and others that are involved in human rights defence.

Mr Okorie said: “Evil can be stopped only when it is exposed.

“We passionately call on all good spirited individuals, civil society organisations and other groups to come to the aid of this widow to get justice for her late daughter and safety for them.”

