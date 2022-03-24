The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Peter Obi, has declared his interest to run for the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Mr Obi made the declaration, on Thursday, while addressing traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the 181 communities in the state at Government House, Awka, The Punch reported.

“I have come to inform you of my intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. I need your support,” the newspaper quoted Mr Obi as telling the monarchs.

“After a careful study of the country, I noticed that we’re too divided and I promise to lead a united and secure Nigeria to be able to attract foreign investments.

“The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for the better,” he said.

Continuing, the former governor added, “I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. As a Nigerian, I want all parts of the country to be secured. I’m not aspiring for a political position, but to serve the country.

“Let me assure you that I will seriously contest for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.”

His declaration has brought to an end months of speculations about his interest to join the presidential race.

Mr Obi served as the governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014 under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

In October 2014, seven months after handing over to Willie Obiano, the former governor defected to the PDP.

He was the vice-presidential candidate in 2019 to Atiku Abubakar, who has also declared interest to run for the same position in 2023.

Igbo presidency dream

Mr Obi’s declaration appears to strengthen the clamour for the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

The former governor is said to enjoy the support of many residents in the South-east.

Beyond Mr Obi, the region has about five other aspirants jostling for the position.

Among those from the region who have declared interest to run for president in 2023 include former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius, a former governor of Imo State and senator, Rochas Okorocha, and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi