The Police in Enugu State on Wednesday arraigned a man, Ogechukwu Okeke, at the Enugu East Magistrates Court for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man named Chinonso Odenigbo.

Apart from murder, the defendant is also charged with illegal use of weapons.

The defendant, who had no counsel, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Bonaventure Nnadozie, told the court that the defendant and others, now at large, on February 14 in Abor, Apugoeze in Oji River Council Area of Enugu State, committed a felony, murder.

Mr Nnadozie, a police inspector, said they killed and threw the victim’s body into the bush after hitting him with sticks and fist blow.

He said the offences were punishable under section 494 and 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. l Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

Mr Nnadozie tendered police files from Inyi Police Station and State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and their inventories which was admitted by the court.

The magistrate, Ngozi Edeani, said the defendant had the right to apply for bail at the High Court and ordered that he should be remanded at the Correctional Centre, Enugu.

Mrs Edeani also ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The case was adjourned to April 6, for hearing.

