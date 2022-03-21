The police in Anambra State said they have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping four minors in Umudim, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.
The suspects are Peter Ezeala, 61, an indigene of Mbano in Imo State and Elochukwu Igwilo, 27, of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State
The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He said the incident occurred on March 5.
The youngest of the minors was five years old, while the oldest was 10, according to the police.
Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said investigation revealed that the mother of the victims, who is a trader, always left the children under the care of the suspects whenever she was away at work.
“Unfortunately, the suspects capitalised on this (situation) and took undue advantage of the children,” he said.
The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Echeng Echeng has appealed to parents and guardians “to exercise utmost discretion in deciding in whose care their children or wards are kept,” the police spokesperson said.
READ ALSO: How seven men allegedly raped 13-year-old girl – Doctor
The suspects, according to him, have been remanded in a correctional services centre and are being interrogated.
Worrying Figures
There has been an increase in rape cases in Anambra State, particularly against minors, despite the state having a Child Rights Act in place which ought to protect children against sexual abuse and other acts considered as unlawful.
Over 80 rape cases were recorded across the state in 2020, according to reports in the local media.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION