The police in Anambra State said they have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping four minors in Umudim, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Peter Ezeala, 61, an indigene of Mbano in Imo State and Elochukwu Igwilo, 27, of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the incident occurred on March 5.

The youngest of the minors was five years old, while the oldest was 10, according to the police.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said investigation revealed that the mother of the victims, who is a trader, always left the children under the care of the suspects whenever she was away at work.

“Unfortunately, the suspects capitalised on this (situation) and took undue advantage of the children,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Echeng Echeng has appealed to parents and guardians “to exercise utmost discretion in deciding in whose care their children or wards are kept,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspects, according to him, have been remanded in a correctional services centre and are being interrogated.

Worrying Figures

There has been an increase in rape cases in Anambra State, particularly against minors, despite the state having a Child Rights Act in place which ought to protect children against sexual abuse and other acts considered as unlawful.

Over 80 rape cases were recorded across the state in 2020, according to reports in the local media.