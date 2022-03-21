Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in commemoration of his 58th birthday, on Sunday paid unscheduled visits to the Nigerian Red Cross and the Enugu branch of Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu, and celebrated his birthday with the inmates.

Mr Ugwuanyi also visited the Mother of Christ Hospital, Enugu, and the Home for the Elderly, Awkunanaw, Enugu, to identify with the residents.

Mr Ugwuanyi, during the visits, in keeping with his age-long tradition of celebrating his birthday, presented gift items and financial support for the upkeep of the residents, in appreciation and thanksgiving for God’s mercies and kindness.

At the Nigerian Red Cross, Enugu, the governor was received by the Assistant Matron, Rita Okonkwo, who conducted him round the facility to identify and celebrate his birthday with the orphans.

The governor also inspected the facilities at the centre for necessary intervention.

At the Mother of Christ Hospital, Ogui, Enugu, Mr Ugwuanyi, who was received by the Reverend Sisters and patients, equally identified with them, donated gift items and made funds available to the management of the hospital.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu, where he equally identified and celebrated his birthday with the visibly joyful, physically-challenged persons, who sang birthday songs for him, wishing him long life, peace and prosperity.

Mr Ugwuanyi concluded the visits at the Home for the Elderly, managed by the Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at Ufuma Street, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The governor, while addressing them, thanked God for attaining 58 years and urged the residents of the home to always remember him and his administration in prayers.

He assured them of his commitment to the progress of Enugu State and the wellbeing of its people.

(NAN)