Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Sunday promised that his administration would ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Mr Soludo made the promise while addressing inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Aguata.

He decried the fact that some inmates had spent years in the correctional centre without trial, promising that the state government would look into their cases.

“This government will look into cases of inmates to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“Having discovered some challenges during the inspection of the facilities in this correctional centre, I promise that this administration will provide recreational facilities and renovate these buildings within the next few weeks.

“I strongly believe and hope that with such a conducive environment, the inmates here will return to the society changed persons so as to contribute to the growth and development of Anambra,” he said.

Pat Chukwuemeka, comptroller of corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Anambra State Command, while receiving the governor, outlined some of the activities that would help improve the lives of the inmates.

Edwin Douglas, an inmate, spoke on behalf of all the inmates.

He thanked the governor for his visit, saying that their hope and sense of belonging have been revived by it.

Governor Soludo presented some relief materials to the inmates and promised to visit other correctional centres in the state within the next one week.

(NAN)