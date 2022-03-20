The police in Anambra State have begun enforcement of Governor Charles Soludo’s ban on touting and illegal revenue collection in the state.

Mr Soludo announced the ban on Thursday during his inaugural address.

“We must rid Onitsha and all our roads and markets of revenue touts and make shopping in Anambra a pleasurable experience. Today, I will sign an executive order to suspend all revenue contracts operating in the parks, markets and roads until we put in place a new system within the next four weeks,” he said.

“For sure, the revenue and park mafia that rake in billions of government revenue into their private pockets won’t be happy. But we commit to doing the right things,” he added.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, on Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered officers to ensure full compliance with the order, especially at motor parks and other designated places within the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, Echeng Echeng has given marching orders to the Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments across the command to strictly enforce the pronouncement by Anambra State Government on ban on touting and self-acclaimed revenue collectors in the state,” he said.

Mr Echeng warned those who engage in touting and other unlawful acts to desist forthwith.

He said the police and other security agencies have been deployed around the state to arrest and bring violators of the order to justice.

The police commissioner enjoined residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious at all times and to report all suspicious movements to the police.