A video clip circulating on social media has revealed it was Bianca Ojukwu who slapped the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, at the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State, and not the other way round.

Mrs Ojukwu is the widow of the late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Because Mrs Obiano stood up from her seat and walked up to where Mrs Ojukwu sat, many people, including reporters, thought she (Mrs Obiano) was the one who assaulted the other.

The incident occurred immediately after Mr Soludo took his oath of office.

“This is a clearer video of the festival of shame that took place today at Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration,” a journalist, Charles Ogbu, commented on the clip which showed what really happened.

“In this video, former governor Chief Willie Obiano’s wife, Osodieme Obiano, walked to where lady Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated. And after an exchange of words which wasn’t so audible, Lady Bianca could be seen gifting Obiano’s wife what many have described as a farewell slap.”

One online newspaper reported that Mrs Obiano allegedly mocked Mrs Ojukwu, saying: “I thought you said we would never be governor.”

Mrs Ojukwu is said to have been scornful of Governor Obiano’s administration throughout the eight-year-tenure.

Hours before Mr Soludo’s inauguration, Mrs Ojukwu wrote on her Facebook page, “It’s liberation day, and today we sing the redemption song,” apparently jubilating that Mr Obiaino’s administration was coming to an end.

“Anambra will be better,” she added.

“This is the day the Lord has made…a day that reaffirms the age-long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day,” she said in another Facebook post.

Governor Soludo is said to have apologised over the incident.