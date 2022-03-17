The police in Anambra State have arrested six persons, including a native doctor for allegedly stripping and parading a widow naked in the state.

An angry mob had, last Friday, attempted to lynch a woman for allegedly killing her husband who died the same day.

The incident happened in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the police were able to identify the suspects after studying a video of the incident.

In the video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the widow was seen squatting naked beside the husband’s corpse, surrounded by the mob.

Mr Ikenga said an investigation by the police revealed that the deceased, Udorji Egwuatu, had been sick when his brother took him to the native doctor, Anthony Obanye, 44.

He said the native doctor has confessed to carrying out spiritual cleansing and administering some herbs on the deceased before he died.

“It was Anthony (the native doctor) who allegedly told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was a result of the wife’s infidelity,” he said.

Apart from the native doctor, other suspects arrested by the police include Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue 46, Godwin Ezechukwu, 42 and Nonso Ezechukwu 20.

The two female suspects arrested are Philomena Onyekwe, 27 and Chineyere Mmachi, 32.

The police had earlier announced the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrests so far to seven.

The police spokesperson appealed to the public to stop sharing the viral video of the incident to help protect the dignity of the woman.

“I wish to assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in the ongoing investigation. Justice shall be served,” Mr Ikenga said.