A man, Daniel Eze, was on Tuesday re-arraigned at a State High Court in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Mr Eze is also accused of defrauding the girl of N80,000.

Court documents showed that the defendant allegedly committed the crime in 2017, arraigned before a Magistrate in 2019 and since then, the case was abandoned.

He was arraigned on two-count charge of rape and obtaining money under false pretense.

When the statement of offence was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution counsel, P. O. Ugwu, told the court that the defendant raped the girl on December 26, 2017 at a bus stop in Abakpa Nike.

Mrs Ugwu said the defendant used false pretense to defraud the complainant of the sum of N80,000 at the same venue.

The offence, she said, contravened Section 306 of Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol.ll, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004 and Section 12 of Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2016.

The court, presided over by A. O. Anidi adjourned the matter to April 7 for hearing.

The defendant, who had had no representation before now, was defended pro-bono by a counsel, Ngozi Eke.

