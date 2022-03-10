The construction of the Second Niger Bridge has provided job opportunities to over 5,500 Nigerians, according to the Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State, Adeyemo Ajani.

Mr Ajani disclosed this on Tuesday during the inspection of the project by a delegation led by Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others in the delegation were the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige and a representative of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

“At the peak of the construction of this project, we had over 1500 staff employed locally from here. That’s for direct employment. And when you look at the indirect employment, such as the vendors, suppliers and others, over 4,000 persons were engaged for this construction,” he said.

Mr Ajani said the records showed the project had improved the socio-economic condition of the people living around the area.

The president’s chief of staff, Mr Gambari, in his remark, said the pace of socio-economic development would increase in the area when the project is completed.

The Second Niger Bridge would be commissioned by President Buhari in October 2022, the delegation said.

Mr Fashola, who said the delegation was satisfied with the level of progress, said the project has so far gulped over N400 billion.

“Before now, some people said there was no bridge, but now we are walking on the bridge,” Mr Fashola said while briefing reporters.

The new bridge, which is handled by Julius Berger Nig Ltd, is 1.6km long. It connects Anambra and Delta states, and is expected to reduce the gridlock and strain on the first Niger Bridge.