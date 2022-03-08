A civil society organisation, the Open Alliance Anambra, has called on the governor-elect of the state, Charles Soludo, to publicise the content of Oby Ezekwesili’s Transition Committee.

Mr Soludo, shortly after his election, had set up an 80-man transition committee led by a former minister of Education, Mrs Ezekwesili, to help him manage the transition process and develop a work-plan for his manifesto in the state.

The Coordinator of Open Alliance Anambra, Chris Azor, who spoke in Awka on Tuesday, commended the committee for timely completion of its task.

Mr Azor said making the document public would be in the spirit of open governance standards, as well as demonstrate Mr Soludo’s willingness to make the people part of his administration.

“He is, therefore, expected to make public the committee’s report in line with Open Governance Principles (OGP); the transition committee has described the document as an “Action Plan for good Governance.

Mr Azor said the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano, had signed up to OGP in June 2017, a transparency and accountability mechanism for reform and good governance

He urged Mr Soludo to uphold the principles.

He said OGP in Anambra State was yet to be backed by any legislation, in spite of its success story.

Mr Azor, who is the Open Government Partnership Co-Chair (Civil Society/Non State Actors), urged Mr Soludo to ensure its sustainability by providing legal backing for it when he assumed office.

“It is noteworthy that OGP is still a work in progress, it requires institutionalisation, scaling up to legislation, administrative sustainability, adequate funding/resource mobilisation, political will, behavioural change and risk communication,” he said.

(NAN)