It is a sin for public officials in Nigeria to falsify their age, a U.S-based Anglican Bishop, Chukwuma Anigbogu, has said.

Mr Anigbogu said this on Sunday during his homily as a visiting bishop at the Church of the Pentecost, Awka, Anglican Communion, Awka Diocese.

He said most public servants falsify their age in order to stay longer in service, therefore yielding to the temptation of lying about age to stay beyond the age limit in office.

He said that temptation is not sin but yielding to it is sin.

He said trial or temptation as was stated in the bible – Matthew 4, verses 1 and 2 – “When Jesus was led into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil after he had fasted 40 days and 40 nights. Although he was hungry after the fast, yet he did not yield”.

Mr Anigbogu said temptations or trials come in various ways in one’s daily life and could make man sin if he does not stand against it.

He said many were tempted in the bible, like the story of Eve and Adam with the apple. They fell for it. Abraham was also tempted when he tried to sacrifice his son, Isaac, but he passed the trial.

“There is a difference between temptation and trial, whichever one happens to someone. However, it is not sin till one opens the door.

“When a man calls his wife ‘good for nothing, idiot’, when a woman calls her husband ‘useless’, the door has been opened for the devil to come in.

“When you visit a place not meant for Christians, then the devil is being allowed and temptation is being yielded to. When children yield to temptation, they die before their parents.

“When people get compromised in issues that have a foundational basis because they were talked into it and because they have authority, they should not give in.

“James 1 verse 12, says blessed is the man that endureth temptation for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to them that love him,” he said.

He urged the faithful to resist temptation from proposals from men or women to commit fornication, or to lie to get a desired job.

“If you resist temptation and have Christ in your life, certainly huge success awaits the person.

“As a bishop, vicar, church teacher, government official, community leader, embezzlement, suggestions may come, but do not unjustly overrule to please any one no matter the situation. Always stand by the right decision.

“If you have been tried in your business, work place, school, relationship with people, anywhere, just use this lent period to make amends as God is so merciful,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Anigbogu serves as an Anglican cleric at Emmanuel Anglican Church, North Carolina.

He started his first ministry as a clergy in Nzam, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra, now known as Mbamili diocese, before he traveled out to propagate the gospel.

(NAN)