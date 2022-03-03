Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged the newly elected local council chairmen in the state to reside within their council areas in order to tackle the security challenges in the local communities.

The governor stated this during the swearing in ceremony of the 17 new chairpersons in Enugu on Thursday.

“I reiterate that all local government chairmen and deputy chairmen should reside in their constituencies. They should strive to improve the security of their local government areas,” Mr Ugwuanyi said.

He urged the new council heads to establish a holistic security arrangement which would involve traditional rulers, neighbourhood watch groups, as well as forest guards, among others, to tackle insecurity in their areas.

“If you secure all the local government areas, our dear state would be secured. As the chief security officer of your local government areas, you must be vigilant, deliberate and proactive by sharing security intelligence with security agencies,” the governor added.

Mr Ugwuanyi said the elections were adjudged to be fair, credible and transparent by various observers and civil society organisations.

He said the “landslide victory” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the elections was “a testament of the trust and confidence reposed” on the party by the people.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the PDP won in all the 17 local councils, including all the councillors’ seats in the election.