Two persons, suspected to have stolen a cell phone and other valuables from a woman, were on Wednesday night set ablaze by an angry mob at Upper Iweka motor park in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A witness and commercial bus driver, Papa Uchenna, said the suspects, who were three in number and operating with a tricycle, attacked and dispossessed the woman of her cell phone and other valuables.

He said as they jumped into the tricycle and were about to drive off, the tricycle engine failed to start and they were apprehended by some men at the park.

Mr Uchenna said as the suspects were being beaten, other people around brought tyres and petrol and set them ablaze.

READ ALSO:

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the third suspect escaped.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said that police operatives recovered the tricycle, handbag and Infinix cell phone, allegedly stolen from the woman by the suspects.

He said efforts were in place to apprehend the fleeing gang member.

(NAN)