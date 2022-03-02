A mother, Chigozie Onuobu and her three children have been burnt to death in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, during a fire incident in their home.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Aguabata Echara, Ikwo Local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the fire occurred at night while the woman and her children were sleeping in their thatched house.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Samuel Okoro, a relative of the woman, confirmed the incident.

Mr Okoro, who said he visited the scene upon hearing of the incident, said he suspected arson.

“I don’t think it was not deliberate. There was no trace of bush burning around the building. Moreover, they have a separate kitchen where they cook.

“The woman is my cousin. The man (her husband) married two wives but the first wife is not living with them in the same compound,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Okoro said, “I was told that when some people called the husband of the deceased on the development, he nearly fainted. However, when we asked about him, the people said they didn’t know his whereabouts.

“Maybe they felt we wanted to beat the man or express our anger. But we will go back, especially when the burnt bodies are still there.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, could not be reached immediately for comments, as she was said to be in a meeting.