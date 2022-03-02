Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday lifted the ban on tricycles, motorcycles and tippers earlier restricted in some parts of the state.

Mr Ugwuanyi lifted the ban during a security meeting between him and leaders of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union, Enugu State, Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State, Nkanu East/West branches and the Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria.

Recall that the state government had, on February 25, banned the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper trucks in Nkanu East and West local government area, as well as some selected communities in Enugu South Local Government Area.

This followed the recent killings in the affected local government areas during the just concluded council elections in the state.

Lifting the ban, Mr Ugwuanyi urged the leaders of the associations to do all they could to religiously fulfil their promises so that they restore the security and confidence of their passengers.

He directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Miletus Eze to immediately prepare an Executive Order vacating the ban.

Earlier, the leaders of the various unions had revealed that hoodlums had infiltrated their associations to perpetrate criminal activities in the state to tarnish their image.

They also disclosed that there were some among them who used their means of livelihood for criminal activities to the detriment of their collective image and fortunes.

Speaking at the meeting, the State Chairman of the tricycle union, Benjamin Ikah, said the association would not fold its arms and watch its long-built reputation in Enugu State being damaged by some criminals.

He added that the association would support the efforts of the security agencies in the state to fish out the bad ones in their association.

Mr Ikah condemned the activities of those who used tricycles for criminal activities in the state.

He promised that they would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those using tricycles for criminal activities were fished out.

He appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi to “temper justice with mercy”.

Also speaking, the President, Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria, Andrew Nweke, expressed dismay that the union had been infiltrated by criminals.

Mr Nweke assured Mr Ugwuanyi that the union would cooperate with security agencies to fish out the bad ones among their members.

(NAN)