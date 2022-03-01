The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Lawal Abubakar, has ordered strict enforcement of the ban on commercial tricycle, motorcycle and tipper trucks in three Local Government Areas in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday by the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe.

NAN recalled that the state government on February 24, after a consultative security meeting with traditional and political leaders, placed a ban on the operation of commercial tricycles, motorcycles and tipper trucks in some parts of the state.

The areas affected included Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas and some communities in Enugu South Local Government Area.

The commissioner directed the police authorities in Nkanu East, Nkanu West and Enugu South local government areas to enforce the ban.

He, however, cautioned police officers against violating fundamental human rights of citizens in the course of carrying out the enforcement order.

The police boss in the state urged those affected by the ban to comply to avoid any form of misunderstanding between them and police operatives performing the enforcement duty.

“I enjoin residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and assist the Command with useful and timely security information/intelligence it requires to frontally tackle the activities of criminal elements in the state.

The communities affected by the ban are in Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw and Amechi Uwani.

Others include Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary/Obunagu, Obeagu, One-day, Garriki, Akwukwe, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki communities.

The ban, the government said, followed resolution at the emergency Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, and Executive Order No. 1: 2022 dated Feb. 24, 2022.

The order, coming a few days after some police officers were gunned down in Enugu, is aimed at containing the security challenges in parts of the state.

(NAN)