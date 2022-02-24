The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again won all the 17 chairmanship positions in Enugu State, according to the results of the elections released by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

The party also won all the councillorship positions.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Mike Ajogwu, announced the results at ENSIEC headquarters in Enugu on Thursday.

The elected chairmen were issued with a Certificate of Return.

Mr Ajogwu said the commission “thoroughly” went through the records of the ad hoc staff across the wards and local government areas to confirm the results of the election.

“PDP cleared the seats in councillorship elections all through. They won in all the wards,” Mr Ajogwu said.

He said the elected councillors were not invited for the declaration of the results because of their large number.

The ENSIEC chairman praised journalists for their coverage of the elections.

The PDP has been winning all the positions in the local elections in the state for several years now.

Besides the 17 local government areas, Enugu State has 260 political wards.

The elections were disrupted in some polling units at Obeagu community, Enugu South, and Akpugo, Nkanu East local government areas, where gunmen attacked voters, election officials and journalists.

The ENSIEC chairman, Mr Ajogwu, while reacting to the attacks, said the commission would only declare the elections in the affected ward inconclusive based on the “feedback from those I have mandated to visit the ward”.