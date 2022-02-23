A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State said it boycotted the Wednesday local council elections in the state.

The factional chairman, Ugochukwu Agaballah, who received his Certificate of Return from the APC National leadership on February 14, confirmed the boycott to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening.

He alleged that the candidates of the party for the elections were excluded by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

“We are not participating in the election, because ENSIEC excluded our candidates (from the election). Anybody (from the APC) who is participating is on his own,” he said.

Mr Agaballah also accused the electoral body of including unregistered parties in the ballot papers for the election.

“The election itself is a charade,” he said.

The APC boss, who said the country would be in trouble if the electoral process was allowed to be violated, said the party had taken the matter to court to seek legal redress.

When contacted, Ben Nwoye, a factional chairman of the party in the state, declined comment on the matter, saying he would not join issues with Mr Agballah.

Mr Nwoye expressed displeasure with the National Leadership of the party for issuing Certificate of Return to Mr Agballah without “screening” him.

“The party at the national level has caused a lot of confusion,” he said.

“So, that’s why, at this point, people don’t even know their role, who they are or what they are. People are running around making claims,” he added.

Mr Nwoye, who said he was still mourning the APC members killed by gunmen last month, contended that Certificate of Return does not guarantee any position for anybody.

He insisted that he remains the chairman of the party in the state.

“Anybody can claim anything in Nigeria,” Mr Nwoye said.

ENSIEC spokesperson, George Okwelu, when reached for comments, said he was no longer “empowered” to interact with journalists until the end of the election.