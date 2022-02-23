The Ebonyi Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has seized 243,520 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in the state in 2021.

The command also said that 238 persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs within the period.

The agency’s Deputy Commander in the state, Amaka Ekwalor, disclosed this at a news conference in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The conference was part of the agency’s week-long programme organised to sensitise youths and women of Izzi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency on the dangers of substance abuse.

The programme is sponsored by the lawmaker representing the constituency, Sylvester Ogbaga, in collaboration with Randburg Nigeria Ltd.

Mrs Ekwalor said: “It may interest you to know that between January and December 2021, the command seized 243,520 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested 238 suspects.

“Cannabis accounts for the bulk of the seizure with 183,313 kilogrammes, followed by psychotropic substances.

“The seizures were not made without the arrest of the perpetrators.”

According to her, 20 male suspects, aged between 20 and 65, were convicted at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

She described the sensitisation as apt, saying it would help to involve the public in the efforts to combat drug challenges not only in the state but Nigeria at large.

She said the agency was intensifying advocacy and sensitisation across the communities to rid the state of illicit drugs.

(NAN)