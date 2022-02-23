A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has discharged an Umuahia-based oil merchant, Kingsley Onwuzuruike, accused of financial crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Onwuzuruike was arrested on January 26, 2020, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and arraigned on an eight-count charge.

He was charged with conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, fraudulent impersonation, obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of identity card and a U.S. international passport and money laundering, all the offences punishable by law.

He pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences on June 30, 2020, and entered a no case submission.

In a 13-page ruling, on February 16 and made available to reporters in Umuahia on Monday, Justice Adamu Mohammed, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Justice Mohammed said that after careful consideration of the evidence of the first and second prosecution witnesses, the defendant’s statements “vis-a-vis the necessary elements of the allegations in count One to Eight, I am of the view that there is no prima facie evidence to warrant court to order the defendant to enter defence.

“Consequently, upon my finding, I find the defendant not guilty and he is hereby discharged.”

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Onwuzuruike expressed joy that he had finally been acquitted by the court.

He recalled how 15 EFCC operatives stormed his house in Umuahia in the early hours of January 26, 2020 and whisked him away “like a common criminal”.

“They seized my phones, laptop and passport and took me to their office in Port Harcourt.

“They held me for 10 days and I became sick.

“They handcuffed me, took pictures of me while in handcuffs and posted on the internet, alleging that I am a fraudster without any evidence.

“I am into the oil and gas business and I have business interests outside Nigeria. I have lived abroad for 17 years without any issues.

“What is bad in someone making progress in life?

“Maybe, my only crime is coming back to invest in my own country,” Mr Onwuzuruike said.

(NAN)