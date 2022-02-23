A State High Court in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Tuesday discharged and acquitted three men for a murder charge and sentenced one to 21 years in prison.

The four persons were arraigned on September 10, 2018, over a murder that took place in Onitsha.

However, after a four-year trial, Wilfred Ezike, Chisom Amakaeze, and Paul Anozie walked out of the courtroom as free men, while Sunday Emenike, was convicted for the murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that they were charged with conspiracy and murder of Akachukwu Ezebuilo.

They were also tried on another two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder of Nnamdi Obumse.

Delivering the judgment on the two-count charge, Justice S.N. Odili said that Messrs Ezike, Amakaeze, and Anozie proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were not involved nor present at the scene of the incident.

Justice Odili, however, found Mr Emenike guilty of the conspiracy and attempted murder charge.

He said that from Mr Emenike’s defense statement, he was not able to convince the court about his non-involvement in the murder case.

“I am convinced from what he told the court that he was involved in the conspiracy and attempted murder of Obumse.

READ ALSO:

“It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was involved and I hereby sentence him to four years imprisonment for conspiracy and 21 years for the attempted murder of Obumse.

“The sentences are to run concurrently,” Justice Odili said.

The judge said he would have sentenced him to life imprisonment but for the plea for leniency by his counsel, Kenechukwu Oguejiofor.

Mr Oguejiofor had pleaded that Mr Emenike was a first offender and had conducted himself orderly throughout the four years he was in prison custody.

He, however, said that they may appeal the judgment after going through the certified true copy “to get a better judgment for the convict”.

Chuma Oguejiofor, the lead counsel for the four, in his remark, said he was happy that his clients were set free.

(NAN)