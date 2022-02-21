Fresh controversy erupted in Ebonyi House of Assembly on Monday as a faction declared the constituency seat of the Deputy Speaker, Obasi Odefa , vacant due to a letter of resignation allegedly written by him.

The House, with 15 members in attendance, elected Kingsley Ịkoro (Afikpo North West) as the new deputy speaker.

But Mr Odefa denied writing the letter, maintaining that he remains the deputy speaker.

Mr Odefa alleged on Saturday that some of his colleagues were planning to illegally remove him due to his refusal to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

At the plenary on Monday, the speaker read out a “letter of resignation” he claimed was forwarded to him by the deputy speaker.

The letter is dated December 15, 2021, according to the speaker.

The speaker said Mr Odefa had made up his mind to resign his position as a member of the House.

The speaker claimed Mr Odefa, according to the letter, took the decision to enable him to move on with “other future engagements”.

After reading the letter, the speaker declared vacant Mr Odefa’s seat and the position of the deputy speaker.

The House thereafter nominated the member representing Afikpo North West, Mr Ikoro as the new deputy speaker.

He was sworn-in immediately.

The speaker also read out a letter which he claimed was sent in by two other lawmakers, Oliver Osi (Ivo) and Ngọzi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) about the alleged resignation of their membership of the PDP.

Mr Odefa later addressed reporters at his residence in Abakaliki. He insisted that he remains the deputy speaker of the House as well as a PDP member.

He said the letter read by the speaker was forged.

Mr Odefa, flanked by seven other lawmakers, vowed to sue the House for forgery.

Mr Osi in his reaction said he and Mrs Eziulo did not write any letter to the House to resign from the PDP.

He said they were still members of the PDP and did not have any intention or reason to defect to the APC.