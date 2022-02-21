Two yet-to-be identified persons have died from generator fumes in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victims, a male and a female, were found dead inside a room at students’ lodge in the area on Sunday evening.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement, Monday, said the two corpses have been recovered and deposited at a morgue in the state.

“Preliminary investigation reveals fumes from the generator were strongly perceived from the room,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police, responding to a distress call, forced the victims’ door open to bring out their remains.

“No mark of violence was found on the bodies,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered a “comprehensive investigation” into the incident.

The commissioner, he said, urged residents who use generators to keep them away at a safe distance to avoid the penetration of fumes inside their rooms.

University’s reaction

Some residents of the area said the victims could be students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

But when contacted, the institution’s spokesperson, Chika Ene, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, that it was not yet certain that the victims were students of the institution.

“The two persons died at an off-campus hostel, not our school hostel,” Mrs Eneh said.