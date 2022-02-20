Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has distributed 2,700 smart phones and two cars to Imo youths as part of activities marking the St. Valentine’s Day celebration.

Mr Uzodinma, who distributed the gifts during the ‘Hope for Imo’ Valentine’s Day Concert in Owerri on Saturday, also promised the recipients free airtime and data subscriptions.

The two brand new cars were presented to Joshua Okeke from Orlu Local Government Area and Blessing Emekwe from Ikeduru Local Government Area, who were winners in a lucky draw conducted at the venue of the programme.

The governor restated his commitment to youth empowerment through job creation and called on the youth to help fish out criminals disturbing the peace of the state.

He promised to replicate the gesture in the three senatorial zones of the state so that the technical empowerment would get to all the youths of the state.

“I have come to give the youths the opportunity to be part of government and governance, to stop unemployment by empowering the youths. My government belongs to you, it is your government.

“Imo youths and Imo people in general will in 18 more months see the magic on development,” Mr Uzodinma said.

The organiser of the concert, Paschal Okechukwu, who is the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Media Influence, thanked the governor for his approval of the event.

Mr Okechukwu said the programme was aimed at making Imo youths “technologically sound and to bring them up to speed with their counterparts across the globe”.

“Imo youths are ready now, more than ever before, to work with the governor and contribute their quota to the good governance of the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the concert featured musical performances by popular artists, including Flavour and Chinyere Udoma.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, state and federal lawmakers, and top government officials and entrepreneurs.

(NAN)