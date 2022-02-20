Ugochukwu Agballah, the new Enugu State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed dismay over the alleged exclusion of the party’s candidates in the forthcoming council elections in the state.

Mr Agballah, who received his Certificate of Return from the APC National leadership on February 14, said this on Saturday in Enugu while addressing party faithful on the February 23 local council elections in the state.

The chairman said the party would boycott the election if the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission refused to address the issue.

He also threatened to sue the election commission over the exercise.

Mr Agballah said APC would not participate in the poll over fears that the election commission would not conduct a free, fair and transparent election.

He wondered why the commission rejected his list of candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship elections, and instead accepted the one submitted by the former APC chairman, Ben Nwoye.

The APC chairman said the commission would not have done that, if they wanted to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Government declares work-free day

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has declared February 23 as a public holiday to encourage residents to participate in the local council elections.

The elections would hold for 17 chairmanship and 260 councillors positions.

The announcement of the holiday was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Steve Oruruo on Sunday.

Mr Oruruo said between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the Election Day, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are, therefore, encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The state government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process,” Mr Oruruo stated.

(NAN)